Essar Steel to sell infra assets to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel

A statement from AM/NS said these assets are either captive (including port assets in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha) or allied to AM/NS India’s steelmaking and will strengthen the strategic integration of its manufacturing and logistics chain.“Full ownership of the strategically located port assets in Gujarat, Visakhapatnam and Paradip will ensure seamless connectivity and supply chain security for the movement of raw materials and finished goods between AM/NS India’s manufacturing facilities in western, eastern and southern India, as well as for exports. Acquisition of the power and transmission assets will ensure cost-effective, long-term power supply and energy efficiency at Hazira," the statement said.