Essar strikes deal with Liverpool Airport to supply ATF

Essar Oil (UK) Limited, which owns and operates the Stanlow refinery in Ellesmere Port, on Tuesday announced signing of an agreement with Liverpool John Lennon Airport for the direct supply of jet fuel to commercial airlines
NEW DELHI :Essar Oil (UK) Limited, which owns and operates the Stanlow refinery in Ellesmere Port, on Tuesday announced signing of an agreement with Liverpool John Lennon Airport for the direct supply of jet fuel to commercial airlines.
The new access agreement will allow Essar to supply fuel directly to airlines at the wingtip. The deal brings Essar’s total number of access agreements to six airports across the UK, including Manchester, Birmingham, and London Stansted, and adds to Essar’s portfolio of commercial carrier clients, with discussions with other potential partners already underway.
Essar, which supplies 16% of the UK’s road transport fuels, is one of the largest producers of jet fuel in the UK and plays a vital role in the North West’s aviation industry, the company said.
Liverpool John Lennon Airport is one of the longest established operational airports in the UK, transporting over 5 million passengers each year.
The agreement will shore up the airport’s domestic fuel supply, reducing reliance on global supply chains and imports, benefitting from Essar’s continued strategy to bolster energy security in the UK, a company statement said.
Essar is also planning to produce and supply sustainable jet fuel from Stanlow to airports across the UK from 2026.
“Essar’s Stanlow refinery has manufactured Aviation fuels which have been supplied to Liverpool Airport since the 1930s. It therefore seems only fitting that, after close to a century of collaboration and shared history, Essar and Liverpool John Lennon Airport should further strengthen such a key North West regional partnership," said Adam Brayne, head of aviation & business development at Essar Oil (UK).
“The airport has a long-standing relationship with the Stanlow refinery which has been further strengthened with Essar joining us in our open access fuel operations. The airport has had a successful year in attracting new airlines including Lufthansa and PLAY which has established new routes. We are delighted this agreement provides more fuel choice for our commercial airline partners and we look forward to developing future opportunities," said John Irving, chief executive officer, Liverpool John Lennon Airport.