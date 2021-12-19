Essar to increase business collaboration, strengthen ties with Vietnam

Prashant Ruia, director, Essar Capital said, “We are extremely excited about our business partnerships with Vietnam. The bilateral trade between both the countries has been steadily growing over the past two decades. Essar is committed to the development of block 114, making it a significant resource for oil and gas in Vietnam’s economy. We are confident that this block will provide strong impetus for Vietnam to become self-sufficient in its energy requirements in the future’’.