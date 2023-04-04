MUMBAI : Aditya Birla Group's financial servies arm Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL), on Tuesday, announced that Essel Mining & Industries Ltd is coming in as one of the new promoters of ABCL via acquisition of the enitre 2.22% stake held by an existing promoter entity IGH Holdings Pvt. Ltd. in ABCL.

Essel Mining is the parent company of IGH Holdings. The stake equivalent to 53.69 million shares will be purchased from IGH Holdings Pvt Ltd, at a price of not more than 25% of the prevailing market price of ABCL at Rs. 147.28 apiece.

According to the company, the acquisition is scheduled to take place on or after 12 April, 2023, and will be made from the open market, said ABCL in an exchange filing.

Following the acquisition, Essel Mining & Industries will join Aditya Birla Capital's promoter group. However, the overall promoter group shareholding of Aditya Birla Capital will remain unchanged.

ABCL is currently in a mode of consolidation after Vishakha Mulye took charge as the company's new CEO.

On 27 March, 2023 ABCL had announced the sale of its entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited (ABIBL). The sale of 2.56 million shares, representing 50.002% of ABIBL, made Samara Capital the new promoters of ABIBL.

Edme Services Private Ltd is a part of the Samara Capital Group and an affiliate of Samara Alternate Investment Fund. Infocyber India Private Limited, the other shareholder of ABIBL, also sold its 49.998% stake in the company to the Edme Services Private Ltd.

On 19 December, 2022 Mint first broke that Samara Capital was the frontrunner to buy the insurance broking unit of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, on the condition of anonymity.

On Monday, Aditya Birla Capital's shares closed at Rs153.80 apiece on the NSE, representing a slight increase of 0.16%.