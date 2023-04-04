Essel Mining comes in as a Aditya Birla Capital promoter

MUMBAI :Aditya Birla Group's financial servies arm Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL), on Tuesday, announced that Essel Mining & Industries Ltd is coming in as one of the new promoters of ABCL via acquisition of the enitre 2.22% stake held by an existing promoter entity IGH Holdings Pvt. Ltd. in ABCL.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}