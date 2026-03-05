Estée Lauder completes Forest Essentials buy, cements its big bet on India's booming luxury beauty market

Speaking to Mint, La Faverie, said, “Today, this brand is the leader in prestige skincare in India, which is still a very small segment of the larger beauty business in India. It has about 200 freestanding stores and has been able to grow net sales in low double digits. We expect to continue to do that and India is becoming an increasingly bigger contributor to the growth algorithm and we are going to accelerate growth here, and help shape the future of prestige beauty here,” de La Faverie said.