The Estée Lauder Companies has signed an agreement to acquire the stake it doesn’t already own in Indian luxury beauty company Forest Essentials, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2026, said Stéphane de La Faverie, president and chief executive officer of The Estée Lauder Companies.
Estée Lauder completes Forest Essentials buy, cements its big bet on India's booming luxury beauty market
SummaryEstée Lauder will acquire an additional 51% stake in Forest Essentials, a top Indian luxury beauty brand, by 2026. The acquisition aims to boost growth in emerging markets, with India anticipated to be a key player in the luxury beauty industry.
