Eternal’s District plays hardball with new sports booking feature
Eternal is aggressively expanding its going-out segment beyond movies and dining, leveraging young users’ demand for engaging fitness to boost transaction values and cement market dominance in out-of-home consumption.
BENGALURU : Eternal Ltd-owned District plans to add a ‘Play’ feature for users to book sports facilities such as pickleball and badminton courts, according to two people aware of the matter, as the event and movie ticketing platform expands its footprint and takes on the likes of Playo, KheloMore, Decathlon India, and others.