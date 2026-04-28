Eternal’s Q4 net profit zooms over fourfold to ₹174 cr led by Blinkit growth

BENGALURU: Eternal Ltd, parent of Zomato and quick commerce platform Blinkit, reported a sharp 346% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹174 crore for the March quarter, driven by strong growth in Blinkit’s net order value and improving operating leverage.
The company's consolidated operating revenue rose 196% YoY to ₹17,292 crore during the quarter.
Quick commerce service Blinkit remained the primary growth driver with net order value (NOV) of ₹14,386 crore, up 95% from the year-ago period, helped by rapid unit expansion, as well as accelerated store rollout.
The service swung back to a positive adjusted Ebitda of ₹37 crore during the quarter, from a negative Ebitda of ₹178 crore in the same period last year.
Blinkit’s NOV growth CAGR is expected to be north of 60% in the next three years, Albinder Dhindsa, group CEO of Eternal, said in the letter to shareholders on Tuesday.
“That [indicated CAGR growth] translates to the business growing to >4x its current scale in three years. Quick commerce today is still concentrated in the top 15-20 cities and in a relatively narrow set of categories. The headroom for growth on geography, assortment, and frequency is substantial,” Dhindsa noted.
Blinkit fulfilled 273.9 million orders and added 216 dark stores during the quarter. Net average order value was ₹525.
Eternal’s food delivery business, led by Zomato, posted relatively steady growth, with revenue increasing 33% to ₹2,737 crore, continuing to support the company’s cash flows. NOV of the food delivery arm reached ₹9,757 crore, up 19% from the previous year.
Lowering the minimum order value for free delivery to ₹99 from ₹199 for Gold customers helped boost monthly transacting customer base to 25.4 million during the quarter, while driving higher frequency among existing budget-conscious customers, vice chairman Deepinder Goyal said.
“We expect growth to continue trending toward our long-term expectation of 20%+ YoY NOV growth, with margins remaining in the 5-6% range,” Goyal added.
Eternal's shares on Tuesday closed 1.09% higher at ₹258.28 on the National Stock Exchange in a largely weak market.
The quick commerce landscape has grown increasingly competitive, with rivals stepping up investments and scale. Rival Swiggy’s Instamart has reported strong order growth and expanding coverage, while Zepto filed draft papers with the public markets regulator Sebi in December. Meanwhile, Reliance Retail’s JioMart has accelerated its quick delivery push, using its supply chain and merchant network to deepen reach and improve unit economics.
The intensifying competition has triggered higher spending across platforms on dark store expansion, customer acquisition and discounts, keeping profitability under pressure even as demand remains robust.
“At an aggregate level, the profitability has improved year-on-year consistently (see chart) and we expect that trend to continue. We are more confident of getting to our guidance of 5-6% margins today than ever before - the only variable is the speed at which we get there,” Dhindsa said in the shareholders’ letter.
Eternal underwent a management reshuffle last quarter, with leadership changes aimed at sharpening execution across its businesses and driving long-term profitability. Goyal stepped down from the role of group CEO and handed over the reigns to Albinder the founder and CEO of Blinkit.
Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.
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