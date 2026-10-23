Eternal pushes ahead as Swiggy charts a different course in a tough market

BENGALURU: Eternal Ltd and Swiggy Ltd have taken different approaches to growth in quick commerce and food delivery as Amazon India, Flipkart and other companies intensify competition.
Eternal’s Blinkit is accelerating store additions and expanding into smaller cities, while Swiggy’s Instamart is focusing on efficiency in existing markets, their September-quarter results show. The companies also differ on private labels while Swiggy is using its standalone budget-meal app Toing to attract food-delivery customers.