Eternal in hypergrowth phase: Headcount doubles on expansion drive
Summary
Eternal (formerly Zomato) more than doubled its workforce in FY25 but this headcount surge has come with falling average salaries, and soaring boardroom compensation.
Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, more than doubled its workforce in FY25 as the company expanded its quick-commerce business, Blinkit, and the going-out vertical District.
