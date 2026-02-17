Eternal-OpenAI deal: Zomato parent partners with US tech giant to boost AI integration — Details here

Eternal announced on Tuesday, 17 February, that it has expanded its strategic collaboration with OpenAI to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its businesses, including Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure, as well as its partner platforms and internal systems, according to a report by PTI.

The collaboration, which also includes Eternal's Feeding India initiative and AI-native venture Nugget, will focus on AI deployments across Eternal's apps and highlight the growing significance of AI in India's digital commerce sector.

Eternal will also work with OpenAI's Enterprise API platform to find new ways for customers and partners to interact with its systems, deploy sophisticated AI tools in partner applications, and incorporate advanced coding models into its internal AI management platform, the company said in a statement.

The company is enhancing its AI infrastructure across both consumer and enterprise platforms to establish AI as a core element of its commerce ecosystem.

"Through this collaboration, the company intends to deploy OpenAI models across select use cases, including AI-assisted workflows for merchants and delivery partners, contextual AI assistants embedded within partner portals, and experimentation around next-generation search and discovery interfaces. These efforts are aimed at making AI useful in everyday decisions and workflows while maintaining the reliability and speed its platforms require," the report quoted Eternal.

The partnership also includes Nugget, Eternal's AI-native venture, where OpenAI's models will be used in specific use cases to speed up product development and iteration, it added.

Integration of OpenAI coding models Eternal is also exploring the integration of OpenAI's newest coding models, such as GPT-5.3-Codex, into Stitch, its internal automation and developer orchestration platform. Stitch enables comprehensive automation across both engineering and non-engineering areas.

The company stated it expects this integration to enhance Stitch's capacity to help teams deliver faster, automate complex workflows, and reduce manual workload across functions.

Eternal and OpenAI will collaborate on a structured Partner Upskilling Program to promote AI adoption across Eternal's restaurant and delivery partner network. This program will concentrate on integrating advanced AI tools and assistants into partner applications and portals to enhance operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and support business decision-making.