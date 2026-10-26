Eternal’s District explores live-event venues to cut concert costs, counter AI threat

BENGALURU: Eternal’s District is exploring investments in dedicated live-event venues, betting that physical infrastructure can lower the cost of staging concerts and give the out-of-home consumption platform a more defensible business as artificial intelligence (AI) agents threaten to disrupt online bookings.
The company is in discussions with potential partners and governments on long-term projects, including public-private partnerships, Rahul Ganjoo, chief executive of District, said in an interview with Mint.