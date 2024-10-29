Ethereum Co-Founder Blasts SEC While Laying Off 20% of Staff

Consensys, a software provider for the Ethereum network being sued by the SEC, blamed regulatory uncertainty caused by the agency in part for its decision to eliminate 162 positions, or 20% of its workforce.

Bloomberg
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Ethereum Co-Founder Blasts SEC While Laying Off 20% of Staff
Ethereum Co-Founder Blasts SEC While Laying Off 20% of Staff

(Bloomberg) -- Consensys, a software provider for the Ethereum network being sued by the SEC, blamed regulatory uncertainty caused by the agency in part for its decision to eliminate 162 positions, or 20% of its workforce. 

Headed by one of Ethereum’s co-founders, Joseph Lubin, the New York-based company cited broad macroeconomic conditions as well. Ether, the native token of the network, is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value after Bitcoin.  

“Multiple cases with the SEC, including ours, represent meaningful jobs and productive investment lost due to the SEC’s abuse of power and Congress’s inability to rectify the problem,” Lubin wrote in a blog post Tuesday.    

Consensys operates the popular crypto wallet MetaMask, as well as provides a slew of blockchain tools and products. The company, which cut around 11% of its workforce at the start of 2023, has been in regulatory crosshairs this year. 

In April, Consensys disclosed it received a notice from the SEC that the regulator could bring an action against the company related to its MetaMask products. That same month, the company sued the SEC in an effort to fend off regulation of the Ethereum blockchain and push back against the agency. 

In late June, the SEC said Consensys broke its rules when it failed to register as a brokerage and improperly collected millions of dollars in fees. The SEC said that since 2020, Consensys brokered more than 36 million crypto transactions, including at least 5 million that were securities.

This year also marked the debut of crypto exchange-traded funds in the US, which was considered a watershed moment for the digital-asset industry. The Bitcoin funds, approved in January, have seen stronger demand than the ones holding Ether approved in July. Ether has gained about 16% this year, compared with a more than 70% jump in Bitcoin. 

Investment products holding Ether saw outflows of $35 million last week — the largest of any digital asset during the period, according to data compiled by CoinShares.  

--With assistance from Olga Kharif.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsEthereum Co-Founder Blasts SEC While Laying Off 20% of Staff

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.