NEW DELHI: TCNS Clothing Co Ltd owned ethnic wear brand Aurelia on Thursday announced the appointment of actor Alia Bhatt as the new brand ambassador. The actor will be seen promoting the brand’s range of ethnic clothing in a variety of campaigns across media platforms.

Aurelia is an Indian ethnic wear brand targeted at women for casual, work and occasion wear. The brand claims to redefine traditional wear with modern influences in terms of design and style.

Anant Kumar Daga, managing director, TCNS Clothing said, “Aurelia has always promoted effortless style and associating with Alia Bhatt was a strategic decision to communicate the same ethos. The brand’s youthful image appeals to young and modern women who do not believe in superficial barriers and Alia is someone who portrays the same through her onscreen as well as off-screen presence seamlessly."

Launched in 2009, the brand Aurelia is a part of TCNS Clothing Co Ltd, a company owned by two brothers – OS Pasricha and AS Pasricha. The company started in the retail segment with women’s wear brand W before launching a more affordable and easy to wear brand Aurelia.

The brand is available both online and offline through over 220 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and presence in over 1,000 large format stores across 150 cities across India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Mauritius.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.