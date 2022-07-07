Ethos Ltd signs distribution partnership to bring Jacob & Co watches to India

According to Statista Research report, the value of the Indian watch industry in trade was over ₹3,300 crore in FY19. Of this, imports of watches were larger with about ₹2,700 crore
NEW DELHI: Ethos Limited has signed a distribution agreement with Swiss watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co. The partnership will bring access to the brand’s unique collections for Ethos customers across India. The company is known for its haute horlogerie pieces, and Ethos will be its exclusive retailer in the Indian market.
Yashovardhan Saboo, chairman of Ethos Limited said, “Jacob & Co. has garnered a lot of attention among watch collectors in recent years, with their high-complication timepieces and dramatic displays."
Jacob Arabo, founder and chairman of the watch firm said,“India has a great culture and appreciation of fine craftsmanship and jewellery. We are very pleased to partner with them for the Indian market. We share similar values of excellence and dedication.“
Jacob & Co. makes contributions to global culture, sports and the arts through a number of popular associations. The brand is known for its limited edition time-pieces created in partnership with Bugatti, Paramount Pictures for the Godfather special edition, Universal Pictures for its Scarface special edition, among others.
