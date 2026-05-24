As smartwatch fears fade, Ethos expands deeper into luxury watches

NEW DELHI: India’s premium watch market is shrugging off the smartwatch disruption that once threatened analogue timepieces, prompting luxury retailer Ethos Ltd to accelerate expansion across stores, younger consumers and adjacent lifestyle categories.
What was once seen as a structural threat to traditional watches is now fading, according to Ethos managing director and chief executive Pranav Saboo, as analogue and mechanical watches regain relevance as aspiration- and style-led purchases across age groups. The shift has helped the BSE-listed retailer cross the 100-store mark this week, with plans to double the network over the next three to four years.
“The threat from wearables (smartwatches) is going away. Analogue and mechanical watches continue to find relevance as style-led purchases," Saboo said in an exclusive interview with Mint.