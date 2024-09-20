Etihad Airways offers 20% discount on India flights; CEO visions ‘120 destinations by 2030’

To mark its 20th anniversary in India, Etihad Airways has announced a 20% fare discount for flights booked through its website. Read to know more about the details.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated20 Sep 2024, 11:07 AM IST
United States Arab Emirates' national carrier Etihad Airways has announced a 20 per cent discount on their ticket prices, for flyers travelling from India to global destinations such as New York, Toronto, London and others.

Etihad Airways announced the sale for a period of three days, from September 19 to September 21, for people travelling between October 1, 2024 and March 15, 2025.

The airline's discount marks the celebration of 20 years of Etihad's presence in India. “ To celebrate 20 years of connecting India to the world, we’re delighted to offer you special fares to dream global destinations,” said the aviation company in its release.

The offer comprises a fare discount of up to 20% in both Economy and Business categories, for flights only booked through Etihad Airline's website. All customers are advised to keep a check, and ensure that only flights eligible for the discount are selected while booking, added the airlines.

India strategic market for Etihad

Antonoaldo Neves, the chief executive officer of Etihad Airways said that India has served as a strategic market for the airline, since its launch in Mumbai 2004.

"India is a strategically important market for Etihad, and we’re extremely proud to be celebrating 20 years of flying to this incredible country. When the young and ambitious Etihad launched flights to Mumbai in 2004, it was Etihad’s 8th global destination, and since then, we’ve expanded to 80 destinations with a vision to offer 125 destinations by 2030,” stated the CEO.

Etihad airlines currently operates 176 flights per week to 11 destinations across India, offering connectivity to the Middle East, Europe and North America for Indian travellers.

Since its launch on September 26, 2004, Etihad has operated over 172,000 flights, connecting more than 26 million passengers between India, the UAE, and other destinations, reported Gulf News.

Etihad Airways IPO

In June 2024, the Etihad CEO had said that the owners of the airline have told him to run the company as if it were listed, improving its financial performance and corporate governance. He added that any decision for an eventual IPO would lie with shareholders.

“We’re working very hard to make it happen whenever it is the time,” Antonoaldo Neves had said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

20 Sep 2024
