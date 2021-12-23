Etihad Airways to divest several businesses: Report

1 min read.Updated: 23 Dec 2021, 02:57 PM ISTYasmin Hussein, Reuters
Etihad Airways will divest several support service businesses to a new aviation company owned by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ and to Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, a govt media office said
DUBAI :
