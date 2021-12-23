Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Etihad Airways to divest several businesses: Report

Etihad Airways to divest several businesses: Report

The deal would add to ADQ's mobility and logistics portfolio, allow Etihad to capitalise on global travel market opportunities and boost Abu Dhabi's aviation ecosystem
1 min read . 02:57 PM IST Yasmin Hussein, Reuters

Etihad Airways will divest several support service businesses to a new aviation company owned by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ and to Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, a govt media office said 

DUBAI : Etihad Airways will divest several support service businesses to a new aviation company owned by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ and to Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), a government media office said on Thursday.

The deal would add to ADQ's mobility and logistics portfolio, allow Etihad to capitalise on global travel market opportunities and boost Abu Dhabi's aviation ecosystem, the office added.

