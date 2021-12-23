This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Etihad Airways to divest several businesses: Report
1 min read.02:57 PM ISTYasmin Hussein, Reuters
Etihad Airways will divest several support service businesses to a new aviation company owned by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ and to Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, a govt media office said
DUBAI :
Etihad Airways will divest several support service businesses to a new aviation company owned by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ and to Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), a government media office said on Thursday.
The deal would add to ADQ's mobility and logistics portfolio, allow Etihad to capitalise on global travel market opportunities and boost Abu Dhabi's aviation ecosystem, the office added.