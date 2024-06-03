Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves says plans progressing for possible stock listing
Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves said the owners have told him to run the company as if it were listed, improving its financial performance and corporate governance. He added that any decision for an eventual IPO would lie with shareholders.
Etihad Airways is moving along with a possible initial public offering, the first for a major airline in the Middle East, in a listing that would help the Abu Dhabi flag carrier raise additional funds to expand.