1 min read.Updated: 17 Nov 2021, 06:18 PM ISTAlexander Cornwell, Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways could cancel billions of dollars of aircraft orders placed with Airbus and Boeing, its CEO Tony Douglas said today, citing uncertainty over delivery dates and the industry's recovery from the pandemic
Listen to this article
DUBAI :
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways could cancel billions of dollars of aircraft orders placed with Airbus and Boeing, its chief executive said on Wednesday, citing uncertainty over delivery dates and the industry's recovery from the pandemic.
"The manufactures can't confirm when they are going to be delivered and you have a market that you don't know when its going to recover," Tony Douglas said of Airbus A320neo and Boeing 777X aircraft the airline ordered nearly a decade ago.