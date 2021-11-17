This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Etihad may reduce Airbus, Boeing jets orders, CEO says
1 min read.06:18 PM ISTAlexander Cornwell, Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways could cancel billions of dollars of aircraft orders placed with Airbus and Boeing, its CEO Tony Douglas said today, citing uncertainty over delivery dates and the industry's recovery from the pandemic
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways could cancel billions of dollars of aircraft orders placed with Airbus and Boeing, its chief executive said on Wednesday, citing uncertainty over delivery dates and the industry's recovery from the pandemic.
"The manufactures can't confirm when they are going to be delivered and you have a market that you don't know when its going to recover," Tony Douglas said of Airbus A320neo and Boeing 777X aircraft the airline ordered nearly a decade ago.
