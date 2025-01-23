Companies
Etonhurst Capital to raise ₹500 crore real estate fund for Mumbai redevelopment projects
Summary
- Etonhurst Redevelopment Fund 1 will invest in housing redevelopment projects in the financial capital, where land availability is limited.
BENGALURU : Etonhurst Capital Partners, an investment firm, is set to raise its first real estate fund, targeting residential redevelopment projects in Mumbai, according to a senior executive.
