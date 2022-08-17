Etsy owns its quirks—investors should too

For shoppers, Etsy offers something different “against a sea of sameness," in the words of Chief Executive Josh Silverman last month. Looking for something handmade by another mom for your baby’s room or a bridesmaid dress no one else could possibly have? Etsy might just be your best or only bet. In an Etsy survey last year, 87% of buyers said the platform has things they can’t find anywhere else, while 72% said there is no other store or website similar to Etsy.