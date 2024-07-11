EU antitrust regulators accept Apple’s offer to open tap-and-go NFC mobile payments to rivals

Apple's offer will be valid for 10 years. Its tap-and-go technology called near-field communication, or NFC, allows for contactless payments with mobile wallets

Reuters
First Published11 Jul 2024, 02:54 PM IST
The EU competition enforcer two years ago charged Apple with hindering competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet by blocking rival mobile wallets app developers from accessing its tap-and-go technology.
The EU competition enforcer two years ago charged Apple with hindering competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet by blocking rival mobile wallets app developers from accessing its tap-and-go technology.

Brussels:EU antitrust regulators on Thursday accepted Apple's offer to open its tap-and-go mobile payments system to rivals to settle a four-year long investigation that could have resulted in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker.

"Apple's final commitments would address its competition concerns over Apple's restriction of third-party mobile wallet developers' access to NFC payments in stores for EEA iOS users," the European Commission said in a statement.

 

Apple's offer will be valid for 10 years. Its tap-and-go technology called near-field communication, or NFC, allows for contactless payments with mobile wallets.

The company said its offer would give European developers an option to enable tap-and-go payments for car keys, closed loop transit, corporate badges, home keys, hotel keys, merchant loyalty/rewards, and event tickets from within their iOS apps.

 



