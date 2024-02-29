EU consumers challenge Meta paid service as privacy ‘smokescreen’
European Consumer Organisation called the Meta’s ‘pay or consent’ system ‘a smokescreen to obscure the real problem of massive, illegal data processing of users which goes on regardless of what users choose’
Consumer groups from eight EU countries lodged complaints against Meta on Thursday, accusing the Facebook and Instagram owner of illegally processing user data and using its "pay or consent" system as a "smokescreen" for privacy breaches.
