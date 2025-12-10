EU court upholds antitrust finding against Intel, but cuts fine by €140 million

Europe's General Court, the EU's second-highest judicial body, delivered a ruling on Wednesday regarding a major antitrust case involving US chip giant Intel Corp. .

The court rejected Intel’s main challenge against the European Commission's finding that the company illegally abused its dominant market position to harm competitors, notably Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

However, the court provided Intel with a significant financial relief, by reducing the associated antitrust fine from the original €376 million to €236 million (approximately $275 million). This represents a €140 million cut.

"An amount of 237,105,540 euros is a more appropriate reflection of the gravity and duration of the infringement at issue," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

The ruling is the latest development in a long-running saga that dates back to a 2009 decision when the Commission imposed a massive €1.06 billion fine on Intel. That initial penalty was eventually thrown out by the tribunal in 2023, leading to the re-issued, lower penalty that was the subject of today's appeal.

The case is T-1129/23 (Intel Corporation vs Commission).

Intel’s First PC Chip Made on New Tech In October, Intel had revealed key details of its upcoming Panther Lake laptop processor, the first chip slated to be built on its crucial, next-generation 18A production process. This highly anticipated rollout is central to Intel’s efforts to convince investors that its costly turnaround strategy can successfully restore its long-held manufacturing dominance.

Targeting the high-end market for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled laptops, the Panther Lake launch represents a major stress test for Intel’s ability to scale the 18A manufacturing technology and reclaim market share lost to rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

The 18A process is technologically significant, featuring a new transistor design and an innovative method for more efficiently delivering power to the chip. Panther Lake utilizes a sophisticated 'system-on-chip' (SoC) design, integrating core components like the graphics processor and central processing unit onto a single circuit. Intel claims these integrated processors will deliver performance that is 50% faster than its preceding Lunar Lake chips, which were largely manufactured by rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

The processor is expected to begin its production ramp-up this year, with the first units scheduled to ship before the end of 2025. It will become broadly available in the market starting January 2026.

