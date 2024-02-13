European Union looking to sanction Indian and Chinese firms over Russia dealings, says report
The European Union has drafted a proposal to impose trade restrictions on several firms, including three from China, accused of supporting Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.
The European Union (EU) has put forward new trade restrictions targeting approximately two dozen companies, including one from India and three from China, accused of backing Russia's war in Ukraine, as per a Bloomberg report.
