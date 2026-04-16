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EU proposes that Google allow third-party search engines access to data — What we know

Livemint
Updated16 Apr 2026, 04:25 PM IST
The European Commission proposed measures for Google to comply with the Digital Markets Act, by allowing third-party search engines access to search data.
The European Commission proposed measures for Google to comply with the Digital Markets Act, by allowing third-party search engines access to search data.(Pexel Photo)
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The European Commission has proposed measures that will help Google comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, Reuters reported on 16 April.

The preliminary findings sent to the search engine major propose allowing third-party search engines to access Google search data, including that of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots with search functionalities, the commission said today

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The aim is to allow third-party online search engines to optimise their search services and contest Google's leadership position in the space, it added.

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As per the report, interested parties have until 1 May 2026, to submit their views on the proposed measures, with a final decision to be made in July. The final decision, likely on 27 July, will be binding, it added.

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Google, the world's most popular search engine, was charged in March 2025 with breaching the Digital Markets Act. It has made its own proposals to mollify rivals and EU regulators, but rivals have complained the measures were insufficient.

EU may force Meta to restore WhatsApp access for rivals

Notably, AP today also reported that EU regulators have threatened to force WhatsApp parent Meta Platforms to reverse a move that they say effectively limits the AI chatbots of rival companies from accessing the messaging app.

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Meta's attempt to resolve the bloc’s antitrust investigation of WhatsApp by charging third-party AI companies for access is unsatisfactory, the European Commission said on 15 April.

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The commission, which is the 27-nation bloc's executive arm and top antitrust enforcer, opened the investigation last year over concerns that WhatsApp was blocking competing artificial intelligence companies from offering their AI assistants on the platform.

Officials said Meta's decision in March to start charging third-party AI providers for access was essentially equivalent to the ban it had in place.

The bloc said it intends to issue its order to reinstate access for third-party chatbots under previous terms until it reaches a final decision on the case.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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