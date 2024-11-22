EU antitrust regulators on Friday closed a four-year long investigation into Apple's rules for competing e-book and audiobook apps developers after the complainant withdrew its complaint against the iPhone maker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The closure of an investigation is not a finding that the conduct in question complies with EU competition rules," the European Commission, which acts as the EU antitrust enforcer, said. It did not name the complainant.