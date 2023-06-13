EU regulators may demand Google to sell part of advertising-technology business: Report1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Alphabet Inc, Google's parent company, is facing a formal antitrust complaint from EU regulators that could lead to massive fines and force the tech giant to sell part of its advertising-tech business
Google's parent company Alphabet Inc is set to face a formal complaint from European Union antitrust regulators that could pave the way for massive fines and may force the tech giant to even sell part of its advertising-technology business.
