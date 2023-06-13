Google's parent company Alphabet Inc is set to face a formal complaint from European Union antitrust regulators that could pave the way for massive fines and may force the tech giant to even sell part of its advertising-technology business.

The European Commission, EU's top antitrust watchdog could issue a formal complaint against Google on 14 June, Wednesday to diminish the tech giant's dominance in digital ads.

About the case against Google by European Commission:

Google's dominance in online advertising has been increasingly questioned over the past few years. Complaints from rivals about its allegedly anti-competitive practices have led to antitrust investigations in multiple continents concerning its practices.

In 2022, the Commission launched an investigation into Google's sweeping presence at almost all levels of the supply chain for online display advertising, expressing concern about its dominant position.

So far Google has failed to address competition concerns.

Google’s advertising business is by far its most successful, accounting for about 80% of its annual revenue. In 2022, its ad sales amounted to about $225 billion.

Earlier this year, the US launched an ad tech lawsuit against Google demanding the sale of its ad manager suite and had argued that the search giant illegally abused its dominance of online advertising. Google has denied any wrongdoing.