1 min read.Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 09:01 PM ISTReuters
The company said it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and was reviewing with European health authorities cases of extremely rare blood clots in people after they received the shot
BRUSSELS :
European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about its "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday the U.S. company said in a statement it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and was reviewing with European health authorities cases of extremely rare blood clots in people after they received the shot.