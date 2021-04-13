Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >EU seeks clarification from J&J on delays in Covid-19 vaccines delivery

EU seeks clarification from J&J on delays in Covid-19 vaccines delivery

J&J said it expects sales of $90.5 billion to $91.7 billion in 2021.reuters
1 min read . 09:01 PM IST Reuters

The company said it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and was reviewing with European health authorities cases of extremely rare blood clots in people after they received the shot

BRUSSELS : European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about its "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday the U.S. company said in a statement it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and was reviewing with European health authorities cases of extremely rare blood clots in people after they received the shot.

The company had confirmed at a meeting on Friday that it would aim to deliver the contracted 55 million doses to the EU by the end of June, the official said.

"The European Commission is in contact with the company" to get clarification on the decision, the official added, declining to be named because discussions are confidential.

A Commission spokesman said the EU executive was looking into the matter but had no comment at this stage.

J&J did not immediately reply to questions on whether the delay could affect delivery targets in the EU.

