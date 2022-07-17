EU shipowners race to move Russian oil before sanctions kick in
- Greek tankers are carrying record levels of Russian seaborne oil cargoes to China and India as the European market is drying up
Tanker owners in Europe are shipping as much Russian crude as possible before energy sanctions against Moscow take effect in December.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Western nations have pledged to wean themselves off crude from Moscow and looming sanctions have raised fears among European processors and shipowners of being blacklisted for handling the fuel.
Shipments to Asia, meanwhile, have soared. China nearly doubled its Russian crude intake to an average of 1.13 million barrels a day in June, from 670,000 barrels a day in February, according to energy data provider Vortexa. India brought in roughly one million barrels a day last month, from essentially zero in the first two months of this year.
“Based on that trend it looks feasible that Russia could export all the available crude without American or European Union buyers," said David Wech, Vortexa’s chief economist.
Greek tanker owners, who control nearly a third of the global fleet, moved about half of Russian crude volumes in May and June, according to brokers. Lloyd’s List Intelligence estimates that over those two months, Greek-operated vessels made 151 calls at Russian ports in the Black and Baltic seas, compared with 89 calls in the year-earlier period.
Greek tankers are also sailing as far as Siberia, a traditional preserve of Chinese and Russian shipowners. The Kriti Legend, which is owned and operated by Avin International, arrived July 12 at the port of Laizhou in China after lifting crude from Kozmino in Russian Siberia, according to maritime data provider MarineTraffic. Avin didn’t return a request for comment.
The EU sanctions will come into effect on Dec. 5 and call for a ban of Russian oil shipments to Europe. Shipments outside the continent by tanker operators won’t be banned, but the vessels won’t be able to get insurance coverage, making any sailings illegal under international maritime law.
The long runway before the shipment ban is meant to give enough time for governments to switch to alternative energy sources outside Russia, according to EU officials.
High demand for oil after the Ukraine invasion has pushed freight rates for medium-size Aframax tankers to around $40,000 a day, compared with $10,000 in January, shipping brokers say.
Large European tanker owners say the sanctions could prompt them to temporarily suspend sailings for about a third of their fleet. But the strong global demand for oil would get those vessels moving again, they say.
“Nobody can say what will happen to the tanker market once the sanctions kick in, but in the end, it may be net positive because demand for oil is still high, and the ships will likely be deployed to pick up oil from other destinations like the U.S. and the Middle East," said the chief executive of a Greek shipping company who asked not to be named. “They will travel longer distances which means they will make more money."
Two European shipowners said they had been approached by Chinese tanker operators to buy a combined six tankers on concerns that there would not be enough shipping capacity to move Russian oil once the sanctions kick in on Dec. 5. Brokers said there are at least eight tankers that the Chinese competitors were looking to buy.
Some 80% of Russia’s oil exports before the Ukraine invasion went to a range of developed economies like the EU, U.S., Japan and South Korea. Russian shipments to Western Europe have fallen by two-thirds since the beginning of the war to 400,000 barrels a day in May, according to data provider Kpler. But now much of that volume goes to just a handful of countries.
Moscow offers deep discounts to those importers, which are as much as $40 less a barrel depending on the customer, compared with oil sourced in the Middle East, the U.S. and Africa, according to oil traders.
Refiners, meanwhile, are making hefty profits by buying heavily discounted Russian crude and turning it into products that are sold at higher prices. The discounts are especially attractive to refiners in China, the world’s biggest oil importer. Brent—the global crude benchmark—dipped below $95 a barrel this past week on hopes Saudi Arabia would boost output, but bounced back to $101 Friday when it didn’t.
Western authorities’ willingness to stop Russian cargoes was on display last month when U.S. customs officials stopped a vessel operated by another Greek company, TMS Tankers, after it traveled from Russia to Louisiana with a cargo of fuel oil and gas oil. The vessel, which was sailing from a Russian port in the Black Sea to New Orleans, was released after the authorities established the cargo was from Kazakhstan.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month called on Greek tanker owners to stop shipping Russian crude.
“We see Greek companies providing almost the largest tanker fleet for the transportation of Russian oil," Mr. Zelensky told attendees of a conference in Athens via videolink from Kyiv. "I am sure that this does not meet the interests of Europe, Greece or Ukraine."
Another method that European tankers are using to move Russian crude is ship-to-ship transfers, a common practice used when there is limited docking space to load cargo at ports. But the practice is also used in operations with ships turning off transponders to obscure their position and the cargo’s destination.
Dozens of ship-to-ship transfers have been taking place in recent months off the southern Greek port of Kalamata, according to brokers, analysts and ship-tracking data. Shipping executives said some of those ships turn off their transponders to hide their position, adding that such practices may pick up as the sanctions come closer to taking effect.
“There are dark STS operations taking place and very dodgy concealment of cargo origin," said Lloyd’s List Intelligence cargo analysis manager Marie Bates.
