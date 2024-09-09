EU Should Let Mobile Operators Merge, Draghi Report Says

The European Union should encourage more mergers in the telecommunications sector, according to a long-awaited report written by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on how the bloc can keep its economy competitive.

Bloomberg
Published9 Sep 2024, 10:15 PM IST
EU Should Let Mobile Operators Merge, Draghi Report Says
EU Should Let Mobile Operators Merge, Draghi Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union should encourage more mergers in the telecommunications sector, according to a long-awaited report written by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on how the bloc can keep its economy competitive. 

“Facilitating consolidation in the telecoms sector is needed to deliver higher rates of investment in connectivity,” the report, released Monday, said. “The cornerstone initiative is modifying the EU’s stance towards scale and consolidation of telecoms operators to deliver a true single market, without sacrificing consumer welfare and quality of service.”

Draghi, a former prime minister of Italy, said regulators should focus less on blocking country-level consolidation before there are competition issues and more on scrutinizing mergers when there are signs that companies are abusing their dominance. He added that innovation and investment commitments should be considered when weighing possible mergers. 

European telecom operators have pushed for in-market consolidation for more than a decade, arguing they are unable to achieve the scale in each country to make a return on capital. However, consolidation faces an uphill battle in in the bloc because it requires a change in the EU’s competition rules, which requires backing from its member countries. 

A commission paper earlier this year acknowledged the issues operators face in achieving scale and proposed cross-border consolidation as a solution. Operators argue there are few benefits to pan-European consolidation, as markets and regulations differ between countries. Companies like Vodafone Group Plc, for example, have been exiting some EU markets in an effort to drive profitability.

Draghi also recommended harmonizing spectrum policy and auction design at an EU level. He also suggested creating a public-private EU-level group to ensure European operators remain at the forefront of innovation. 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked Draghi to write a report on the future of EU competitiveness about a year ago. She will now need to decide how many of his recommendations to pursue. 

“Draghi rightly identifies the lack of scale in telecoms, outdated competition policy, poor spectrum allocations and persistent imbalances in digital ecosystems as key reasons for Europe falling behind,”Joakim Reiter, Vodafone’s chief corporate affairs officer, wrote in a statement. “The responsibility now lies with the Commission to transform the regulatory framework for telecoms.”

(Updates wtih Vodafone comment in eighth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsEU Should Let Mobile Operators Merge, Draghi Report Says

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue