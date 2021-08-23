Euler Motors bags order from e-commerce companies for 2,500 small electric CVs

NEW DELHI : Euler Motors, an electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Monday said it has received orders for 2,500 vehicles from e-commerce companies like Big Basket, Flipkart and Udaan.

The companies will deploy Euler Motors’ electric vehicles across National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to transform and strengthen their first, mid and last-mile operations. Deliveries of these vehicles are scheduled to take place in the next 6-8 months, according to a statement issued by the company.

Euler Motors also said it is set to launch its first three-wheeler L5 cargo vehicle around the festival season. Currently, the company is plying more than 300 vehicles as part of a pre-launch pilot with e-commerce, FMCG companies for intra-city delivery in Delhi-NCR. The company is confident that its vehicle will set a new benchmark in on-road performance and customer profitability.

To reduce their carbon emissions, ecommerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon and others are planning to adopt electric vehicles for last-mile delivery of goods. Startups and established automakers are working on introducing electric small commercial vehicles to tap this demand.

According to Saurav Kumar, founder and chief executive, the company is delighted to see the strong pre-launch order booking, which is testimony to the customer confidence and the strong performance and value proposition of the product.

“Our discussions with them have shaped our product deeply, based on valuable insights around customer needs and use case scenarios. Our vision is to transform the commercial EV segment and its impact on India and set global benchmarks. We will soon focus on expanding our capacity and footprint to better meet our customers in more locations and in scale expectations," added Kumar.

“With the exponential growth in consumer acceptance of online deliveries and BigBasket’s dedication to electric mobility, we are committed to delivering smooth supply chains and enabling sustainable mobility. Euler Motors has demonstrated compelling advantages and a unique value set on these counts, stemming from superior technology, their design for Indian conditions and relentless focus on user experience," said Hari Menon, co-founder, BigBasket.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.