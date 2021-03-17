Euler Motors closes Series A at $9.5 million to expand in India

Euler Motors said it has established a network of 100+ charging infrastructure in Delhi NCR that can charge 200+ electric vehicles at any given point and boasts over 250 vehicles deployed across e-commerce and 3PL companies to fulfil last-mile intra-city delivery requirements. With deployments across customers such as BigBasket, EcomExpress and Udaan, Euler Motors’ vehicles have completed over 10 million deliveries and helped reduce carbon emissions of over 2.2 million tonnes. With almost 200% increase in demand last year, the company is all set to launch an advanced technology L5 vehicle in the upcoming quarter.

