Eureka Forbes promoter to sell 12% stake for $138.6 million
SummaryLunolux, an entity held by American buyout firm Advent International, will sell part of its stake in the household appliances maker at a time when Eureka Forbes has underperformed the market
MUMBAI : Lunolux Ltd, the promoter of Eureka Forbes Ltd, will sell up to a 12% stake in the household appliances maker for $138.6 million ( ₹1,148.7crore) through a block deal on Thursday, people with knowledge of the deal said.
