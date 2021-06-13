Europe keeps aiding companies to avoid surge of covid-19 insolvencies

The pandemic crisis has been different from previous recessions. Expecting a big dip in economic activity followed by a quick recovery once the virus outbreak was under control, governments in Europe threw the equivalent of $1.8 trillion of moratorium loans, state guarantees and grants at companies to keep them afloat. They kept people in jobs by footing salary bills. Countries such as Germany even suspended rules that require companies that have run out of money to file for the local equivalent of bankruptcy.

