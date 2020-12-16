Europe’s new tech regulations will bite, eventually

Investors have gotten used to shrugging off Europe’s efforts to regulate U.S. tech giants. The point at which they will be forced to pay closer attention may not be quite here, but it is drawing inexorably nearer.

Tuesday brought news on multiple fronts. Twitter was hit with the first fine under the European Union’s landmark privacy regulations, albeit a modest one; Britain proposed new online safety legislation; and, most significantly, EU officials published their long-awaited two proposals covering the regulation of big tech companies.

Many more national regulations also are in the pipeline around Europe. Tech giants’ warnings that clampdowns will hamper innovation are increasingly falling on deaf ears in the region, just as they are in Washington. In a sign of their concern, U.S. tech giants have staffed up in Brussels.

Most of the new European rules have two main ambitions: enforcing a higher duty of care in policing online content on the one hand; and restraining big platforms’ market power to create and maintain space for competitors on the other. Both imply meaningful changes to the way companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Alphabet make money. Previous action against the tech companies in Europe was mainly based on antitrust law and often struggled to hit its mark.

If regulators still don’t get what they want, they are giving themselves the right to impose significant potential fines, up to a maximum of 10% of global revenues. Admittedly, previous penalties for antitrust breaches have been lower.

In the past, stringent new national regulations could just be avoided. In 2014 Google shut its Spanish news service in response to local rules requiring payment for clips. The breadth of the current regulatory push in Europe makes this approach nearly impossible now, even if national approaches vary. As a whole, the region accounts for just under a quarter of 2019 revenues at Apple and Facebook.

Another problem for big tech is that Europe is a regulatory trendsetter for other nations around the world. This was seen with both its GDPR for privacy and REACH rules for chemicals. Antitrust action in Washington and many U.S. states has echoes of cases done in Brussels.

Big tech shares have been on a tear this year as the usefulness of the companies’ products in a pandemic has trumped regulatory concerns. Tuesday’s regulations won’t immediately end the party. The new EU rules will likely take one to two years to be completed and enacted, though national regimes are moving more quickly. German rules are in the final stages and could apply from early next year.

Investors can also relax about forced demergers. While the EU proposal includes the power to break up repeat offenders, it seems inconceivable that European officials would split a U.S. company.

At some point, however, the determination of European regulators to exert greater control over U.S. tech giants in their jurisdictions seems bound to have some effect on their financial results. Regulatory proposals of the kind published Tuesday aren’t a clear sell-signal, but nor can investors afford to tune them out. Europe isn’t giving up.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

