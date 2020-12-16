Europe’s new tech regulations will bite, eventually

Europe’s new tech regulations will bite, eventually2 min read . 12:22 PM IST
- U.S. tech giants face a growing host of new rules in the region intended to change how they operate and grow
Investors have gotten used to shrugging off Europe’s efforts to regulate U.S. tech giants. The point at which they will be forced to pay closer attention may not be quite here, but it is drawing inexorably nearer.
Tuesday brought news on multiple fronts. Twitter was hit with the first fine under the European Union’s landmark privacy regulations, albeit a modest one; Britain proposed new online safety legislation; and, most significantly, EU officials published their long-awaited two proposals covering the regulation of big tech companies.
