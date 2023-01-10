European carmakers bet on resilient Indian auto market

Czech automaker Skoda, which is part of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, has more than doubled its India sales to nearly 54,000 units in 2022. Its success comes on the back of an aggressive network expansion initiative, and bringing down cost of ownership, as well as the success of its India 2.0 products. India is now Skoda’s largest market outside Europe and the third-biggest globally, said Petr Solč, brand director, Skoda Auto India. The Indian automotive market has steadily climbed up the global charts in the last two years to become the third largest in the world by volumes in 2022, overtaking Japan. Two years ago, India was the fifth largest car market. That said, it continues to lag global peers in terms of the value of automobiles sold. All the three OEMs have given the Auto Expo, which starts Wednesday, a miss.