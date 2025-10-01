European Prosecutors Probe Northern Data’s €500 Million GPU Buy

(Bloomberg) -- A criminal investigation that led to raids of Northern Data AG’s offices last week is focused on whether the company illegally claimed a tax break on about €500 million ($586 million) worth of high-performance computing chips, according to people familiar with the matter.

European prosecutors are looking at Northern Data’s purchase of graphics processing units for a site in northern Sweden, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are investigating if Northern Data, which is backed by stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings SA, obtained a tax break by claiming the chips were for artificial intelligence when they were used for cryptocurrency mining, according to the people.

Sweden initially embraced cryptocurrency mining, but did a U-turn in 2023, scrapping tax incentives for companies setting up mining operations while leaving them in place for data centers. Since then, Swedish tax authorities have been investigating several crypto miners for allegedly providing misleading information to benefit from tax incentives, according to a statement last year.

“Northern Data believes there is a misunderstanding of tax treatment of its GPU offering, which is solely dedicated for cloud computing, and the economic and legal structure of the company’s legacy crypto mining operations,” said a Northern Data spokesperson.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office carried out raids in Frankfurt and Boden, Sweden, and arrested four people “in connection with an investigation into large-scale VAT fraud” amounting to more than €100 million in damages, the cross-border criminal investigation agency said in a statement last week. A senior Northern Data employee in Sweden was also interrogated, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

The case is focused on the activities of three of Northern Data’s subsidiaries in Sweden between 2021 and 2024, Jerker Asplund, a delegated prosecutor for EPPO, told Bloomberg. Investigators are probing the subsidiaries for tax crimes and money laundering, he added.

A Northern Data spokesperson declined to comment on the money laundering aspect of the investigation.

Northern Data has its roots in crypto mining, marketing itself as a greener alternative for the energy-intensive computing process needed to mint cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. But the generative AI boom has sent computing demand for that technology soaring, and the company has transitioned alongside many of its peers to providing resources to those building, training and running AI systems.

Northern Data previously used Nvidia Corp. GPUs for mining the cryptocurrency Ether until the token’s blockchain underwent a major software update in 2022 that rendered the powerful chips unnecessary for that purpose. In 2023, it spent about €400 million on 10,000 Nvidia’s H100 GPUs to expand its European AI offering.

Northern Data is majority-owned by Tether, which also invested in the conservative YouTube alternative Rumble Inc. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Rumble was weighing an offer to buy Northern Data in an all-stock deal that would value it at about $1.17 billion. Tether is currently in talks with investors to raise as much as $20 billion in a deal that could propel the crypto firm into the highest ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies.

“Tether is not involved in the day-to-day management of this company and was not aware of any such investigations prior to these reports,” said a spokesperson for Tether. “This company is a small part of our overall portfolio of investments and has no impact or bearing on Tether’s business or operations.”

--With assistance from Anton Wilen.

