European regulators need to trust India

“I think it is also necessary for regulators on the other side to appreciate the credibility…They must trust the credibility and strength of the Indian regulations. That is what we are trying to impress upon them. It is under discussion, and we are hopeful of a resolution," he said. The governor’s comments follow the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) announcement that it will derecognize six Indian clearing houses effective 1 May, as Indian regulators have not signed revised cooperation agreements. These clearing houses are Clearing Corporation of India, Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd, NSE Clearing Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing, India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) Ltd, and NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Ltd.