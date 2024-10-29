European Stocks Dragged Lower by Novartis and BP Disappointments

European equities fell on Tuesday after disappointing earnings from heavyweights BP Plc and Novartis AG and as traders assessed growing market risks in what is shaping up as a key week for stocks.

Bloomberg
Published29 Oct 2024, 11:33 PM IST
European Stocks Dragged Lower by Novartis and BP Disappointments
European Stocks Dragged Lower by Novartis and BP Disappointments

(Bloomberg) -- European equities fell on Tuesday after disappointing earnings from heavyweights BP Plc and Novartis AG and as traders assessed growing market risks in what is shaping up as a key week for stocks.

The Stoxx Europe Stoxx Index gave up earlier gains to end 0.6% lower, with travel and leisure stocks, autos and the energy sector among the biggest laggards.

Earnings prompted some of the sharpest moves, with Novartis the single greatest drag on the benchmark after the pharmaceuticals maker posted disappointing sales growth for some of its key drugs. BP also weighed, with the oil major dropping as it reported a rise in net debt.

Banks were a bright spot, boosted by a rise in HSBC Holdings Plc’s shares after the lender announced a $3 billion stock buyback as its profit beat estimates. Santander Bank Polska SA was another gainer, rising after its strong earnings momentum during the third quarter.

European stocks have been rangebound for much of the past month as a plethora of risks confronts investors. In the UK, eyes will be on Wednesday’s budget and the expected package of tax increases and spending cuts, while traders will also be watching eurozone inflation data due later in the week.

Meanwhile, with just a week to go, the US presidential election remains too close to call.

“The US election is likely to be the primary catalyst for the next move in European equities,” said Hani Redha, portfolio manager for global multi-asset at PineBridge Investments. “Given the current stagnation in the eurozone’s economy, this driver is likely to be decisive.”

For more on equity markets:

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:33 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsEuropean Stocks Dragged Lower by Novartis and BP Disappointments

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.