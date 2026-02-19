European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspends TCO authorisation for VSR Ventures after crash

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation for VSR Ventures after a Learjet 45XR accident in 2023. According to the DGCA, a Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, met with an accident on 14 September 2023 at Mumbai Airport.

In 2023, a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft, VT-DBL, on a flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai, was involved in a runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport.

Advertisement

Also Read | Baramati plane crash: AAIB seeks specialised support to retrieve data from cockpit voice recorder

The aircraft had earlier taken off from Visakhapatnam Airport and while landing at Mumbai Airport on Runway 27, continuously drifted to the right of the runway and crash landed on the shoulder at the intersection of Taxiways W and N. There were 2 crew members and 6 passengers on board. The co-pilot suffered serious injuries while the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and the 6 passengers sustained minor injuries. The aircraft was destroyed in the accident.

To date, the investigation team has prepared only a preliminary report on the accident. Even after 2.5 years, the final report has not yet been submitted.

After Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in the Baramati plane crash, his son Jay Pawar commented for the first time that black boxes in the aircraft accident cannot be easily destroyed. The people of Maharashtra have the right to know the complete, transparent and undeniable truth about this tragic incident that has shaken their hearts.

Advertisement

Also Read | Video of Dwarka SUV-motorcycle crash that killed Sahil Dhaneshra surfaces online

Pawar called for an immediate suspension of VSR's flight operations and demanded a comprehensive, impartial investigation into potential serious irregularities in the maintenance of the airline's aircraft.