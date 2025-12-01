Europeans Tally Huge Costs of China’s Controls on Critical Goods

Chinese export controls are forcing European companies to rethink how they operate, according to a survey, after piling on additional costs that could exceed €250 million in the case of one firm.

The poll, released Monday by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, also found that another respondent estimated the curbs will result in additional costs equivalent to around 20% of its gross global revenue for 2025. About a third of European firms in the country said they plan to shift sourcing away from China as a result of the policies, according to the survey conducted Nov. 6-24.

The toll reveals how vulnerable European businesses have become to disruptions in the flow of critical raw materials and technology from China. It also highlights the cost of China’s curbs over resources such as rare earths, which it imposed in retaliation for tariffs and other restrictions during the trade war with the US.

While China temporarily suspended broad new curbs to restrict exports with even trace amounts of certain rare earths as part of its trade truce with the US, both sides are still negotiating on terms for general licenses. They have already missed a goal to wrap those talks before Thanksgiving.

“Introducing a general licensing mechanism in the near future would provide much needed stability and predictability, and could put a floor under the deterioration of business confidence caused by these export controls,” said Stefan Bernhart, vice president of the European Chamber.

While restrictions on rare earths and critical minerals are the most prominent of Beijing’s export controls, China also limits the transfer of sensitive data outside its borders as well as the exports of some types of chips.

Germany is the biggest single buyer of China’s exports of rare-earth magnets. While US-bound volumes rebounded in October to reach their highest since January, shipments to Germany eased for a second month after hitting a record in August, according to the latest Chinese customs data released.

The findings on plans by companies to divert sourcing away from China didn’t specify where or how they were going to achieve this given Beijing’s tight grip on mining and processing of rare earths.

Some 11% of respondents said they had concerns over information disclosure requirements that they see as including sensitive intellectual property as part of their applications, according to the chamber.

The report also noted that the European Commission has an online platform that allows companies to register export license requests, track customs clearance and report any issues encountered during the process. However, only 18 respondents reported using the tool, it said.

A total of 131 chamber members took part in the survey, with 75 respondents saying they were impacted by Chinese exports controls.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.