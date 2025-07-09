Europe’s Clash With Musk’s xAI Empire Escalates on Grok’s Rants

The clash between Elon Musk’s xAI empire and European officials is intensifying with leaders in Poland and Germany calling for more aggressive action against the company.

German lawmaker Ralf Stegner, responding to antisemitic comments that xAI’s chatbot Grok made Tuesday on X, said the posts “must not be tolerated under any circumstances” and called for sanctions in an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt. Poland’s government separately urged the European Union to investigate and possibly fine xAI following lewd comments made by Grok about the country’s politicians.

The EU is already investigating Musk’s social media platform under a relatively new content-moderation policy known as the Digital Services Act and had been weighing a fine ahead of its summer recess in August. Bloomberg has reported that the regulator is considering calculating the fine by including revenue from Elon Musk’s other businesses, including Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and Neuralink Corp., an approach that would significantly increase the potential penalties.

A review specifically targeting Grok would expand the EU’s actions against X and threaten to ratchet up tension between Europe and US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly blasted the region for going after US tech companies.

xAI didn’t respond to requests for comment. The company said Tuesday that it was working to remove inappropriate posts on X after the antisemitic Grok comments drew widespread condemnation. “Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” the chatbot’s account posted.

Disabling X?

Musk announced in March that his xAI startup had taken over his social-media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. On Wednesday, X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino announced she was stepping down after two years on the job. Yaccarino was responsible for reversing an advertiser exodus from the platform, triggered in part by Musk’s own erratic content moderation decisions and posts.

She repeatedly had to defend her boss and the platform from critics who’ve pointed to a rise in violent content, antisemitism and misinformation on X.

Johannes Schätzl, a lawmaker from Germany’s junior coalition partner, called on the EU to finish its review of X’s alleged violations under the Digital Services Act as quickly as possible, and in an interview with Handelsblatt accused Musk of using Grok “to spread politically extreme content.”

Poland’s deputy prime minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said that, if X fails to stop the chatbot-fueled “hate speech,” the bloc should have the option of disabling it for residents.

“We are entering a higher level of hate speech which is controlled by algorithms,” Gawkowski told the Polish radio station RMF FM. “Turning a blind eye to this matter today, or not noticing it, or laughing about it — and I saw politicians laughing at it — is a mistake that may cost mankind,” he said.

Grok drew specific criticism in Poland this week after it responded to user questions about the country’s politicians with profanity-laced remarks about their personal life and appearances. Screenshots of the comments quickly spread on social media, fanning a public debate about the dangers of such content.

Grok also stoked controversy in Turkey after targeting the nation’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in posts. Turkey’s transport and infrastructure minister, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, told Bloomberg Wednesday that the comments by Grok were unacceptable. Turkey will ban X “if necessary,” he said, unless steps are taken to prevent such content.

Turkey wouldn’t be the first. Brazil briefly took down X last year over hate speech and fake news. Bloomberg reported in February that European governments, reeling from Musk’s political attacks, were comparing notes with Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

With assistance from Konrad Krasuski, Patrick Donahue and Maxim Edwards.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.