New Delhi: Eurosport India, the sports channel from broadcast network Discovery, on Thursday said it has appointed Bollywood actor John Abraham as the brand ambassador for their flagship motorsport property - MotoGP.

Abraham, who is a self-confessed motorbike enthusiast and a keen follower of MotoGP, will be seen promoting MotoGP to a wider audience base in India through a campaign – “MotoGP, Race Lagate Hai". Prior to the association, the actor has shared the stage with MotoGP legend “The Doctor"-Valentino Rossi and has frequented many MotoGP races.

Megha Tata, managing director- South Asia, Discovery Inc, said, “Discovery network has always believed in creating passionate communities and bringing on board John Abraham as the India ambassador for MotoGP is just a step in that direction. Motorsport still has a lot of distance to travel as a mainstream sport in India and we couldn’t find a better fan of Moto GP than Abraham."

Grand Prix motorcycle racing which is popularly known as Moto GP worldwide is the motorcycle road racing events held on road circuits and is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). In India, it is being live telecasted by Eurosport India. Automobile brand Yamaha’s R15 has come on board as a co-presenting sponsor for its broadcast in India.

Apart from Moto GP, Eurosport India currently has motorsport properties such as FIA Formula 2 Championship, W Series, Nascar, Indycar Series and Bennetts British Superbike racing.

Eurosport India along with over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform discovery+ have the live and exclusive broadcasting rights for all the three premier classes, such as Moto 2, Moto 3 and Moto GP for their Indian audience.

Vijay Rajput, senior vice president – affiliate sales and product distribution, Asia - India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and head of Eurosport India said “John is synonymous with motorbikes and superbikes in India and will play a crucial role in promoting MotoGP among the masses. Through this campaign we aim to expand its reach across the length & breadth of the country also fuelling more conversations around the thrill and competitiveness of the sport."

The campaign will be promoted across platforms including radio, outdoor and digital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!