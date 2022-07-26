Eutelsat, OneWeb agree $3.4 bn all-share merger to rival SpaceX3 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 11:26 PM IST
OneWeb shareholders would receive 230 mn newly issued Eutelsat shares representing 50% of enlarged share capital
OneWeb shareholders would receive 230 mn newly issued Eutelsat shares representing 50% of enlarged share capital
Listen to this article
Eutelsat Communications SA and OneWeb Ltd are set to combine in an all-share deal valuing the UK satellite operator at $3.4 billion, a step toward creating a European champion to rival the likes of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.